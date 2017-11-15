Jordan Peele's breakout horror film Get Out will compete at the Golden Globes as a comedy.

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Foreign Press (who run the Golden Globes) has confirmed the racially-charged horror-satire will compete in the category for Best Musical or Comedy.

It's not the first time the category has included a film that doesn't quite fit the genre. In 2016, science fiction drama The Martian won Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, much to the surprise of many industry insiders.

As EW reports, the move will likely grant Get Out a higher chance of nabbing other awards, such as a nomination for its star, Daniel Kaluuya.

Kaluuya will now likely square off against other actors competing in the comedy/musical category such as Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), James Franco (The Disaster Artist), Matt Damon (Downsizing), and Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes).

Get Out received widespread critical acclaim upon its release earlier this year, and went on to become one of the biggest box-office successes of the year, earning US$253.4 million (NZ$368.5m) against a US$4.5 million (NZ$6.5m) budget.

New Zealand Herald reviewer Dominic Corry gave the film four stars, praising it for its "hilariously well-observed characterisations and a heaping dose of contemporary social relevance."

