We all know what 'Netflix and chill' means. But a new trend is starting to take over among Netflix fans: toilet viewing.

A new survey commissioned by the streaming giant shows subscribers are starting to watch their favourite shows in some strange places.

The global survey found more and more fans were streaming shows like Stranger Things and Orange is the New Black while out and about in public.

More than 65 per cent of respondants said they had watched shows in a public place, on planes, in trains or while visiting their favourite cafe.

That's not all: 41 per cent said they preferred to watch Netflix in a cafe than have a conversation, and 38 per cent were watching shows while commuting to work.

A whopping 26 per cent said they'd used Netflix while at work.

But more disturbing was the trend for toilet viewing, with 7 per cent of viewers watching shows while using public restrooms.

Other results included 45 per cent of respondants saying they'd caught someone else looking over their shoulder at their screen.

And 38 per cent if they experienced something embarrassing while using Netflix in public, they pretended like nothing had happened.