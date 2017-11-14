Early reviews have started landing for this week's big blockbuster release Justice League - and it sounds like fans are in for a "fun" but "messy" adventure.

Zack Snyder's new superhero caper features an all-superhero cast of Batman, Wonder Woman, Aqua Man, Cyborg and The Flash, as well as a rumoured appearance by SuperMan.

Many believe the film will struggle to cut through when up against Taika Waititi's dominating superhero saga Thor: Ragnarok.

Snyder has a patchy history, with his last film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, doing well at the box office but scoring just a 27 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertisement

Full reviews won't start coming in until after the embargo lifts overnight.

But that hasn't stopped some critics from posting their initial thoughts on Twitter - and there seems to be consensus that while the film's CGI villain isn't great and the plot is messy, it's still a funny film.

Read a selection of them below.

Justice League is not a perfect movie. It has story "flaws" and a simple, CGI villain.



BUT, more importantly, it gets the heroes right. Every member of the League is fantastic and it's tough to choose a favorite.



It's a ton a fun, start to finish. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017

Justice League is better than expected, but not a home run. The interaction between the team is a lot of fun. The film sends the DCEU in a hopeful direction in line with where the brand should be headed. Flash and Aquaman steal the show. Cyborg and villain are the weak links. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

JUSTICE LEAGUE! It's okay. Narratively it's a mess, the stakes don't work & the villain isn't great. HOWEVER, the heroes ARE great, it's funny, & there's some surprisingly effective character work. I didn't love it, but there are enough good pieces to excite me for the future. pic.twitter.com/OY4ARJ5vDY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 10, 2017

Here are some of my thoughts on #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/HZfiWC7Abt — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) November 10, 2017

I saw #JusticeLeague! Here’s what I thought. There are ton of things I’d change but it comes down to this: I had a blast! I got to see the team together and I had fun watching it. Ezra Miller steals the movie and #WonderWoman was perfect! pic.twitter.com/rgCI9fUuTs — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 10, 2017

Single Tweet Comparison, Thor VS #JusticeLeague

After sleeping on it, still loved Justice League. I actually liked it more than Thor. Thor was good, but mostly jokes. This was an epic Super Hero journey with a nice mix of humor and action. Highly recommend to any comic fan. pic.twitter.com/P9AUXcO99x — Comicstorian (@Comicstorian) November 14, 2017

Really enjoyed Justice League. Lots of fun, some great moments and they really managed to stick the landing on Superman. Good to have him back! — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) November 14, 2017

I am genuinely happy to report #JusticeLeague is a lot of fun. It's not perfect and has its problems, but does the job of making you care about these characters as a team by its end. It's also VERY funny, in lots of unexpected ways. pic.twitter.com/1AAjYgv16i — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 10, 2017

Justice League hits cinemas on Thursday.