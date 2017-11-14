Early reviews have started landing for this week's big blockbuster release Justice League - and it sounds like fans are in for a "fun" but "messy" adventure.
Zack Snyder's new superhero caper features an all-superhero cast of Batman, Wonder Woman, Aqua Man, Cyborg and The Flash, as well as a rumoured appearance by SuperMan.
Many believe the film will struggle to cut through when up against Taika Waititi's dominating superhero saga Thor: Ragnarok.
Snyder has a patchy history, with his last film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, doing well at the box office but scoring just a 27 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Full reviews won't start coming in until after the embargo lifts overnight.
But that hasn't stopped some critics from posting their initial thoughts on Twitter - and there seems to be consensus that while the film's CGI villain isn't great and the plot is messy, it's still a funny film.
Read a selection of them below.
Justice League hits cinemas on Thursday.