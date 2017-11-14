Biffy Clyro have announced a New Zealand show at Spark Arena in April.

The Scottish rock trio will perform one all-ages show on April 24 in support of their seventh studio album Ellipsis, released last year.

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday November 20.

Meanwhile, Australian electro-pop group Cut Copy have announced one New Zealand show in January.

Advertisement

Cut Copy will perform at The Studio on January 24. Photo / supplied Cut Copy will perform at The Studio on January 24. Photo / supplied

The Grammy-nominated band will perform at The Studio on January 24 as part of their world tour in support of their fifth studio album, Haiku From Zero.

Tickets go on sale from Monday November 20.