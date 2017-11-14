Kiwi star Lorde thrilled a crowd of look-alikes at the Powerstation in Auckland last night.

It was a diverse and surprisingly polite crowd; everyone moved around with "excuse me" and "thank you", exchanging rumours and fan experiences as we waited.

The show kicked off with a series of advertisements and clips on a channel-changing TV before Lorde appeared under neon lights, launching straight into homemade dynamite.

She danced in strobe lights with an ecstatic smile, her voice ringing out clear and confident as she moved on to Magnets, commanding the small venue with all the passion she's had at global festivals.

"Auckland, hello and welcome to the Melodrama world tour.

"Holy s*** we are at the f****** Powerstation right now ... it means so much," the singer said, admitting she was "freaking out" about being on home ground. "We are in the place where we are from, this is our ground.

"I'm performing in my place so this is a very special place for me, weird s*** might happen. I promise I will give you everything if you give me everything."

She sang her way through a set of old and new songs, imploring audience members to dance with her, and the shaking floors proved they were just as pleased to have her home as she was to be there.