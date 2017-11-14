If you were planning on heading to The Winery Tour next year, you're out of luck as the entire tour has been canned.

In a press release, organisers said only that the cancellation was due to "unforeseen circumstances".

They said rescheduling the tour is "not possible" and as such, full refunds would be available instead from the point of purchase.

If you booked online, on the phone or at a Ticketmaster outlet with a credit card the refund is automatic.

Advertisement

The Winery Tour was supposed to feature 10 shows around New Zealand throughout January and February.

Tami Neilson, Annie Crummer, Che Fu, Jason Kerrison, Betty-Anne Monga (Ardijah) and Hollie Smith were all set to perform at the Winery Tour.