This year's Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman blockbuster raked in over a billion dollars worldwide at the box office while being heaped with praise from critics and fans alike.

And if it ain't broke ... don't fix it.

That's a motto the brains over at the DC Extended Universe camp should perhaps have considered adopting, as they face backlash over their portrayal of Diana Prince's Amazonian tribe in the new Justice League movie.

In director Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, the warrior women were relatively well-covered, in leather clothing with metal armour.

But in new promotional stills released for Justice League (directed by Zack Snyder) shared by Twitter user @Rosgakori, it appears they're now essentially wearing leather bikinis.

Gone are the breastplates, the armoured knee-high boots, and the midriff coverage.

In case you wonder: Here's a picture of how the Amazons looked in Wonder Woman...next to pic how they look in Justice League. First designed by Lindy Hemming, second by Michael Wilkinson.



Some steps backwards, methinks. pic.twitter.com/IVqeX7PBso — Atte Timonen (@Rosgakori) November 12, 2017

Which begs the question: Why?

A number of people took to Twitter to slam the decision, labelling it "a step backwards."

Brooke Ence plays the Amazon warrior Penthesilea in Wonder Woman (left) and Justice League (right).



First designed by Lindy Hemming, directed by Patty Jenkins



Second designed by Michael Wilkinson, directed by Zack Snyder.



People are pretending there's no difference 😑 pic.twitter.com/YtOH9oRcCT — Thal (@thalestral) November 13, 2017

Amazon's from wonder woman on the left, Amazon's from justice league on the right. I swear every time DC takes one step forward they take two steps back pic.twitter.com/UEnTNUtpTd — The_Bard (@TheBard1234) November 13, 2017

I'm glad we have those new amazon outfits for #JusticeLeague because now there's visual evidence of what happens when you don't have diversity behind the scenes, in the process of creating a story. — Priscilla Zorzi (@Priscilla_Zorzi) November 13, 2017

the amazon costumes for justice league look uhhhhhhh Very Bad — Jax is a Big Giant Lesbian 👽✌️🏳️‍🌈 (@pugosupo) November 13, 2017

Wonderwoman: Amazon Warriors defending Themyscira from Nazis



Justice League: Boothbabes at the Wayne Industries booth at the Arkham carshow pic.twitter.com/NQfDKnKiuf — David Muller (@phaezen) November 13, 2017

I think I've reached peak anger about the new Amazon armor for Justice League — halfway happy (@mina_kess) November 14, 2017

@justiceleaguewb Can someone please explain why the Amazon's are wearing leather bikinis (right pic) in Justice league? I want the bad ass soldiers of Wonder Woman (left pic)! #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/ukIryYAwUx — Paige Porter (@PaigePorter4) November 13, 2017

Justice League will be in cinemas from this Thursday, November 16.