This year's Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman blockbuster raked in over a billion dollars worldwide at the box office while being heaped with praise from critics and fans alike.
And if it ain't broke ... don't fix it.
That's a motto the brains over at the DC Extended Universe camp should perhaps have considered adopting, as they face backlash over their portrayal of Diana Prince's Amazonian tribe in the new Justice League movie.
In director Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, the warrior women were relatively well-covered, in leather clothing with metal armour.
But in new promotional stills released for Justice League (directed by Zack Snyder) shared by Twitter user @Rosgakori, it appears they're now essentially wearing leather bikinis.
Gone are the breastplates, the armoured knee-high boots, and the midriff coverage.
Which begs the question: Why?
A number of people took to Twitter to slam the decision, labelling it "a step backwards."
Justice League will be in cinemas from this Thursday, November 16.