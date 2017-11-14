George Clooney, actor, director, Nespresso man and universe's gift to humankind, has been working very hard lately - but most of his work has been decidedly average so critics are now wondering whether there is a bigger role awaiting Amal's husband.

Looking through Clooney's filmography in recent years, he has been involved in a number of movies with a political theme.

An article in the Guardian now speculates that maybe Clooney's foray into fictional politics is a hint that he might be moving into that type of role in real life.

The article also points out that Clooney has not acted in two years (which is fine since his movies don't usually do terribly well at the box office) and, like his high-profile human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney, he is very engaged in politics.

He is a fundraiser for the Democratic Party and a good friend of former US President Barack Obama.

In the past, Clooney shrugged off the idea of a presidential bid, claiming to not understand why anyone would want to do that job.

However, when asked again recently whether he'd consider running for President of the US, his answer was that it "sounds like fun".

It's all fun and games until the reality TV star is losing a re-election to a Hollywood actor who is arguably much more qualified as a politician.

One thing is for sure: Amal Clooney is more than well equipped to be an outstanding First Lady.