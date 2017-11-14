Taylor Swift angered Kiwi fans by skipping New Zealand on her 1989 world tour.

But that's not happening for Reputation.

The pop star, who dropped her sixth album on Friday to rave reviews, has confirmed she'll be performing in New Zealand.

The news was included in a statement to fans on her website announcing a 2018 American tour between May and October.

"Additional tour dates to be announced in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia & New Zealand," it said.

Swift was last down our way when she performed in Australia at the end of 2015 for the end of her 1989 world tour that skipped New Zealand.

She has performed here before with a multi-night stand at Vector Arena in 2013.

It seems likely her show would be towards the end of 2018, making her one of several big pop names to tour here next year, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Pink.

Despite a haphazard album rollout that included singles of varying quality, Reputation has been praised by critics.

"At the heart of Reputation lies a sequence of songs that chart the rise, fall and fallout of a fleeting relationship and offer a masterclass in pop songwriting along the way," wrote the Guardian.

It has a 72 per cent aggregate on Metacritic but is so far unavailable on streaming services. Instead, fans have to purchase CDs or digital copies to hear it.