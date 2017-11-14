Actor Tom Sizemore was allegedly sent home from the set of a 2003 film he was starring in after an 11-year-old co-star told her mother he'd touched her genitals.

The bombshell allegation is made in The Hollywood Reporter today, which reports that a dozen cast and crew members confirmed why the actor was sent home.

Sizemore was told to leave the Utah set of the crime thriller Born Killers, which was eventually released in 2005 under the name Piggy Banks, after the child actress reported the incident to her mother.

No charges were laid, and Sizemore then returned to the film for reshoots several months later. He declined to address the allegations when contacted by THR, with his agent issuing a "no comment" response.

THR reports that the alleged incident happened during a photo session involving Sizemore and the young actress, who is now 26 and wishes to remain anonymous.

The child was required to be seated on Sizemore's lap during the photo session. This is when he allegedly either rubbed his finger against her vagina or inserted it inside.

"The girl was so young it was unclear to her and [later] her parents what had actually taken place and if it was intentional or not," production manager Cassidy Lunnen told THR.

Another actor, Robyn Adamson, was present for the shoot but not in that shot, and watched the young actor as the alleged incident took place.

"At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could've vomited ... Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was," she said.

By the next day, the girl had told her mother what had allegedly happened - and word soon spread throughout the crew.

Production assistant Roi Maufas said that Sizemore "was this guy who was already known for making inappropriate comments, being drunk, being high. We're talking about consistent behaviour, just being 'Tom Sizemore' on set every day. Then this happens. Guys reached for hammers."

Sizemore vehemently denied the allegations when confronted with them on set, and the girl's parents did not press charges. Now, in the wake of the tide of sexual assault allegations going public throughout Hollywood, she is reportedly pursuing her legal options against both Sizemore and her parents.

Sizemore, 55, is best known for supporting roles in films including Saving Private Ryan, Pearl Harbour and Born on the Fourth of July. He's also made headlines for his frequent personal and legal problems and has previously been charged with domestic abuse and drug use.