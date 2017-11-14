Child star Corey Feldman has named another of his alleged abusers after calling out Hollywood in a startling confession.

A week after naming two of his six alleged abusers, the '80s icon and star of The Goonies, Gremlins and Stand by Me made his second appearance on US talk show Dr Oz, describing the "whirlwind" since naming and shaming the men who he alleged molested him as a child.

"It's been a whirlwind that's for sure, it's been a crazy few weeks obviously since all this took place and started. It's been emotional, it's been up and down. Some of it's been a bit exhilarating to see some truths finally coming to light," Feldman said.

"On the other side of the coin it's been nerve-wracking because there's been so many questions, everybody wants to know so much."

Corey Feldman appears on Dr Oz, who holds a blue envelope carrying the name of an alleged paedophile. Photo / Supplied via News.com.au Corey Feldman appears on Dr Oz, who holds a blue envelope carrying the name of an alleged paedophile. Photo / Supplied via News.com.au

On today's episode of Dr Oz, Corey named the third of his alleged abusers, Alphy Hoffman, whose real name is Alphy Rivas.

"He was the guy who ran Alphy's Soda Pop Club," Feldman explained.

It comes as former members of the Soda Pop Club claim Mr Hoffman, who was in his 20s at the time, was "creepy" and engaged in "not normal behaviour".

Alphy's Soda Pop Club was the disco designed for the cool kids. A private club for children in the industry, guaranteed to find the hottest teen stars of the 1980s on the dance floor as well as much free soft drink, or "soda", as they desired.

Soda Pop Clubs, a space for Hollywood's teen elite, aged 16 and under, lasted just three years, from 1986 to 1989.

For a small time, it was the hottest space in Hollywood. All the stars were there. Alyssa Milano, Tori Spelling, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Scott Grimes, Christina Applegate. They danced all night long.

According to former DJs who played sets at the events, the gigs were "never that organised or supervised. It was a teen free-for-all".

Feldman named bit actor and his former assistant Jon Grissom as one of his alleged abusers during an appearance on Dr. Oz last week. He also claimed Grissom abused Haim, who starred in 1987 cult classic The Lost Boys.

On Megyn Kelly Today, Feldman also named child talent manager and convicted sex offender Marty Weiss, who has not commented on the allegations.

LAPD officials confirmed to the New York Post that the alleged incident is "out of statute," according to California law, and the robbery-homicide detectives have "no other avenues" to follow with the case.

However, the Los Angeles County district attorney has announced the establishment of a task force to investigate allegations of sexual assault in the entertainment industry.

Alphy's Soda Pop Club was run by two men, one named Alphy, along with sponsor Randy Miller, who was co-owner of New York Seltzer, a soft drink brand at the time.

Feldman and Haim hosted the debut party. Footage on YouTube shows Randy jumping off the 11th floor of the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles with a bottle of New York Seltzer in his hand.

They would eventually turn it into a commercial.

According to Vice's Jennifer Juniper Stratford, who attended the Soda parties as an Alphy's "regular" and interviewed the late actor Corey Haim over his experiences, her teenage memories "were born under the lights of the infamous nightclub".

But, she added, "throughout my adult life, Alphy's continued to haunt me".

Alphy's Soda Pop Club was promoted in teen magazines and catered only to underage child actors in Hollywood. Everyone and anyone was there; Who's The Boss' Alyssa Milano, Nicole Eggert and Scott Grimes, Tina Yothers of Family Ties fame and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Alfonso Ribeiro.

"I met him when I was 12 years old, he came to my house to pick me up in his car and I heard rumours that he threw the coolest parties in town," Feldman told Dr Oz.

"He was very connected and he was the son of Bobby Hoffman who was the top casting director at the time for one of the major studios."

"That studio ran many of the hit shows that were on at the time, so when you got an invite to go to Bobby Hoffman's private party, this was a very big thing.

"My mum ushered me into the car and said, 'go have fun'."

For years, the myth of the Soda Club and its secret sexual society travelled through whispered ears, but in Coreyography, he detailed a "private social space for famous teens".

Last week on USA's Today show, Corey alluded to Alphy's connection.

"There are thousands of people out there who have this information," he told host Matt Lauer.

"Any one of those child actors who went to the teenage Soda Pop Clubs with me when I was a kid, know who those people are and the people who ran it.

"Anyone can go back through history and look at the teen magazines and say what was the name of that venue they were all promoting and who ran that venue, and who endorsed it."

Feldman told Dr Oz the parties were "relatively kid-friendly" despite an underground network of paedophiles operating in plain sight.

"Interestingly that's where I met the guy that ended up molesting (Corey) Haim, there was a bunch of these guys, they were all hanging out together and the thing is there weren't a lot of parents at the party because he would pick them up.

"After we'd been friends for several years, by the time he molested me I was 14, so it was a three-year friendship. We talked about girls, I thought we were really good buds.

"The whole trick was, (Bobby Hoffman) wasn't really his dad, we found this out down the road, Bobby Hoffman wasn't his father, Bobby Hoffman was his lover."

Feldman claimed he found out "through other kids in the business".

Dr Oz claimed his team conducted a background check on Mr Hoffman. He has no convictions. According to Crime Online, "Hoffman has neither confirmed or denied the allegations. Efforts to reach him have so far been unsuccessful".

Meanwhile, the alleged "A-lister" head of the child sex paedophile ring that has plagued Hollywood is continuing to threaten to kill his victims and "will stop at nothing", Feldman claimed.

Feldman posted the open letter, addressed to My friends in Hollywood and beyond, in which he explained the "bigger picture" while defending himself against claims he was a con.

"Let me be very clear. The man at the end of this breadcrumb trail, the coveted name A-lister everybody wants to know about has, and does continue to threaten his victims with death," he alleged.

"It's actually his go-to statement," Feldman wrote, alleging the head paedophile had claimed "so many entertainers before me".

"Point blank, he threatens people's lives and has a history of violent behaviour," he alleged.

"Anyone that knows who I am talking about can find multiple court records in which defendants have claimed that they feared for their safety after confronting him.

"Please realise this isn't reality TV, this isn't a video game, I'm a real live person, and my real life is in danger and you all have the power to save my life."

Feldman has long said paedophilia was the biggest problem facing Hollywood. It was in his 2013 biography, Coreyography, where he alleged the darkest secret in Tinseltown was not on the casting couch but in fact in Hollywood's playground.

Since the death of his close friend and fellow child star Corey Haim in 2010, Feldman has been vocal over the abuse they both suffered.

"It felt degrading," he told Dr Oz of his treatment by Hollywood and the public in the years since.

"If we could actually put some of these guys behind bars I would feel a lot better, I would sleep a lot easier at night knowing these guys don't have access to kids right now, that's the most important thing.

"The rest of Hollywood, though, is still a bit stalemate and that's the part that's bothering me," Feldman said, claiming he had heard nothing but silence from "A-level" stars or those on a studio level.

"I don't hear anybody saying anything, the silence is deafening and I think we need to make another call to action, to say: 'Stand with me, let's go'."