Married at First Sight's Hadyn Daniels has revealed he and his fellow cast mates were paid $60 per day to appear on the show, saying he lost "thousands of dollars" in the process.

The series, which ended last night, saw Daniels marry former Bachelor contestant Bel Clarke. But the couple were plagued by personal drama and eventually exited the experiment, ending their relationship.

Married at First Sight NZ contestants Haydn Daniels and Luke Cederman are auctioning their wedding rings for charity. Photo / Supplied

Daniels has since posted an image to Instagram, showing a legal bill for more than $3,200, after Daniels and his mother sought legal advice on getting his marriage annulled.

Daniels shared the picture with his 13.6k followers, along with the caption:

"A lot of people say to me 'oh at least you got paid for the show.' To set the record straight. I lost thousands of dollars doing this show. It was my choice. I own it and I don't regret it in search of finding the one.

"I was given a $60 a day allowance while filming. I took time off work and lost thousands. Yesterday I received this legal bill for annulment advice. I even got charged for them taking a call from Warner Brothers. all of these decisions including trying to get an annulment were my own. I own that. But please don't tell me I benefited from this show financially."

"Oh and for the record myself or any of the cast have not received one word of thanks from MediaWorks for being on the show. No wrap party, no launch party, not even a card in the mail. Bring on that divorce."

The invoice covers several phone calls and emails between the legal firm and Daniels, who sought advice on getting his marriage annulled.

The final line reveals Daniels chose not to proceed with the annulment after he was advised on the "likelihood of success".

Previously, MediaWorks confirmed contestants are responsible for covering the cost of dissolving their marriages, should they choose to get divorced.

MediaWorks has yet to comment on Daniels most recent post.