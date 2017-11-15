Ahead of tonight's Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, we asked this year's live performers to share their favourite Kiwi music moment from this year.

Lorde

"I loved the video for Fit In and album cover for [David Dallas'] Hood Country Club, both by James K Lowe. Dave's visuals have been so strong, considered and personal on this record and I can't wait to see more. I'm especially a fan of seeing his wife Leilani in the videos - baddest dame in Auckland IMO."

Theia

"When I first heard Horizon, by Aldous Harding, I listened in wonder. Everything about the song is beautiful and haunting and she delivers it with such intensity. The way that translated in her performance on Later ... with Jools Holland was awe-inspiring. I love that she just let herself go, completely feeling the song.

Teeks

For me, hands down, it's gotta be Lorde - Green Light. There was something incredibly liberating about it when I first heard the song. You could hear it in her voice; the conviction, the maturity. It's amazing to watch someone evolve in that way too. She's definitely not a teenager any more. It was like witnessing a damn metamorphosis. Or Goku going super Saiyan.

Advertisement

DEVILSKIN

I was absolutely delighted when I saw Alien Weaponry were nominated for the VNZMAs, seeing them recognised for their passion and hard work really made me proud, not just for them but for the whole NZ rock/metal community. It's been a long time coming.

(Paul Martin from Devilskin)

SWIDT

One of our favourite local releases over the past year would definitely have to be Leisure's self-titled album. We had that record on heavy rotation throughout the summer. One of the standout tunes for us on the record would have to be All Over. That tune's the perfect backdrop for all 'em extracurricular adult activities.

Stellar*

I was watching a repeat of the 2016 Rock Quest a couple of months ago and Alien Weaponry came on. The level of musicianship blew me away. That, combined with the way they move, put them on a whole other level. I didn't even realise they were singing in te reo, the match was just so perfect. No surprises they won.

(Andrew McLaren from Stellar*)

Opetaia Foa'i

Alien Weaponry - their song and video of Rū Ana Te Whenua caught me by surprise. For a group so young, singing in te reo Maori and telling stories of Aotearoa with metal power really got my attention ... absolutely awesome.