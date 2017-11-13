Radio DJ Jay-Jay Harvey is leaving The Edge after 23 years on air.

Harvey today confirmed rumours she will leave her position as the station's breakfast presenter at the end of the year.

"This has been a massive, life-changing decision. I've been at The Edge for more than half my life and I feel very ready now to move on," Harvey said in a statement.

Harvey, who split from her on-air partner Dom Harvey earlier this year, hasn't confirmed where she's going but did say she was staying with Mediaworks.

Advertisement

Jay-Jay recently made headlines for alleging she was assaulted by an Auckland taxi driver after leaving a bar in Ponsonby.

The Breakfast presenter will remain on air with her co-hosts Harvey and Clint Randell until the end of the month.

Megan Annear will join The Edge breakfast team on November 27, and will officially join the team in 2018 as Jay-Jay's replacement.