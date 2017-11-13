Television presenter Zoe Marshall has opened up about escaping an abusive relationship with a former boyfriend.

The 33-year-old, who is married to NRL star Benji Marshall, revealed how she "feared for her life" during the isolating period, The Daily Mail reports.

The relationship reportedly saw her head be smashed against a wall and even led her to contemplate suicide, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Now awaiting the arrival of her and Benji's first child, the soon-to-be mum said during that dark time she wasn't just scared for herself.

"I had moments where I thought, 'I'm going to die or I'm going to kill him because I'm so full of rage, I'm going to do something that I cannot take back'," she said.

In the midst of the relationship, Mrs Marshall said she was dragged across the floor by her hair and even had her head split open.

Despite thinking about ending her life she clawed her way back, but ended up crashing her car while trying to escape.

Marshall said that the abuse was "calculated", with the physical marks occurring "where it could be covered".

But she also credited her West Tigers husband as helping her recover emotionally, despite the "baggage" she brought to their relationship.

"Thank God I had someone like Benji who went, 'This is really full-on but I'm going to be patient with it'," she said.

The pair are set to become first-time parents next year, with the House of Wellness star telling Confidential she is eager to embrace motherhood but also get back to work.

"People are probably rolling their eyes right now going, 'She has no idea what's coming' and maybe I'll have a nervous breakdown," the brunette said.

"All of these things are options and I have a goal. If I can achieve it, great, if I can't, I won't do it."

In the meantime Marshall has been keeping busy trying to help other women through her fashion line Ruled By None.

The range, which includes T-shirts with slogans such as 'Don't Touch Me', was launched to "empower women".

Part of the proceeds from its sales go towards the charity 'Share The Dignity', which supports women who are victims of domestic violence and homelessness.