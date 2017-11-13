A statement by developers about a new Star Wars video game has become Reddit's most hated comment.

The comment, by Star Wars Battlefront II creators EA, received -341,000 downvoted points in the 24 hours after it was posted, Kotaku reported.

That makes it Reddit's most unpopular comment ever.

The comment was made in response to criticism about popular characters Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker being locked behind a paywall in the game.

To unlock them, players either need to pay more money on top of the cost of the game, or play for dozens of hours.

"The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes," EA's Community Team responded.

"We're looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily basis, and we'll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding, and of course attainable via gameplay."

EA finished their statement by saying: "We appreciate the candid feedback, and the passion the community has put forth around the current topics here on Reddit, our forums and across numerous social media outlets."

The response was immediately scathing.

"EA is doing something no political candidate or leader could ever do, uniting the world. From the Eastern shores of Asia to the western coast of the americas, one giant f*** you can be heard," wrote one Reddit user.

"Locking iconic characters behind credit walls that will take dozens of hours to get one is just insane ... You cannot ever attain a sense of pride and accomplishment from that, because most sane people will give up long before this," said another.

Another simply said: "If I had a credit for every downvote you've gotten I could finally unlock Darth Vader!"

Star Wars Battlefront II is due for release on Friday.