International music superstar Boy George has sparked social media debate after he suddenly ended a radio interview with Australian host Fran Kelly.

George was a high-profile guest today on ABC Radio National's Breakfast program, where Kelly was invited on to discuss his upcoming tour with Culture Club.

At first, George seemed to be in good spirits. He talked about his love for Australia and laughed about his outfit choices on tour.

George spent an extended period of time Down Under this year as a coach for upcoming music stars on Channel Nine's singing-based reality show, The Voice Australia.

Advertisement

But when Kelly began to ask him if he thought his "gender-bending" affected children in the 1980s, the interview took a different turn.

"Talking about your look, talking about the sensation you were because of your makeup, your clothes, your outrageousness," she said.

"I don't remember if you were openly gay back then but, like David Bowie before you, you were certainly celebrated for being 'gender-bending'. You were a 'gender bender.'"

George was less than pleased with the line of questioning and he replied, saying: "You keep referring to me in past context and we're actually talking in real time."

"Yes," Kelly said, adding: "but maybe now times have moved on and the gender-bending is not such a surprise, but back then it was. Were you aware of the impact of that on kids?"

George paused before he made his final reply: "You're boring me, goodbye".

Then he hung up.

George has taken to Twitter to explain why he hung up on Kelly, saying it wasn't the questions it was the "assumptions" made.

It was cool. I just couldn't get past the assumptions. https://t.co/KDQ7lnuFpx — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 13, 2017

Sometimes it feels like a person has a rigid script and a view of you that is fixed. It was zero to do with the questions. Maybe next time we will meet in person. Maybe not. It was a moment. It's over. Peace! https://t.co/4bmN0c9hmM — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 13, 2017

Kelly's program continued, but listeners took to Twitter to express their reaction to the awkward interview.

That was the funniest shit I’ve ever heard on RN. Fran asked Boy George if he knew “his gender bending affected kids in the 80s” and he said “you’re boring me” and hung up. — Shiner Things (@miss_shiny) November 12, 2017

.@frankelly08 was quite insulting to @BoyGeorge from the outset, "Why 3 tours in 18 mths" then lots of questions about relevance of Culture Club in 2017. She was rude. No wonder he hung up on her. @RNBreakfast https://t.co/5D8dqtVJ8t — Adora Krem (@Adorakrem) November 13, 2017