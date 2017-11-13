Lorde was up for a major award at today's MTV EMAs - but she was edged out in a surprise loss.

The pop star, currently on tour in New Zealand, was nominated for best Kiwi act alongside David Dallas, Maala, Tapz and Stan Walker.

But the award, which was decided by fan votes, went to Zimbabwe-born Wellington-based singer and rapper Tapz.

The Run Don't Run singer said he was ready to "pop the champagne" after his win.

POP THE CHAMPAGNE! I JUS WON BEST NEW ZEALAND ACT AWARD AT THE MTV EMAS LONDON! THANK U & ILY 🌐⚡️🍾🌹 pic.twitter.com/mQ5QOJsCTR — TAPZ (@TAPZGALLANTINO) November 12, 2017

The night's big winner was Shawn Mendes, who beat Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to win the best-artist prize, while U2 were proclaimed global icons.

Tapz is gearing up for the release of his debut EP Beautiful Nightmare on November 24.