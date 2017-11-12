Stormzy found himself trapped in the ladies' bathroom as the MTV EMAs kicked off on Sunday.

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker was set to perform at the awards show - which is taking place at the SSE Arena, Wembley, north west London - but his performance has been called into question as he revealed he is trapped in the women's bathroom after mistaking it for the gents.

Rapper Stormzy poses with the award for the UK and Ireland Worldwide Act in the Winners Room during the MTV EMAs 2017. Photo / Getty Rapper Stormzy poses with the award for the UK and Ireland Worldwide Act in the Winners Room during the MTV EMAs 2017. Photo / Getty

Uploading a selfie to his Snapchat account from inside the cubicle, he captioned it: "Came to bust a s**t but accidentally went in the girls toilets so I can hear bare girls outside but if I pop out now imma look mad creepy (sic)"

He also shared a number of messages he had sent his friend, where he can be seen asking if anyone's out there, to which they replied "Anne Marie is opposite brushing her teeth".

Stormzy - who is nominated for the Best UK and Ireland Act at the ceremony - has been sharing updates throughout the night from backstage and he was also spotted skateboarding with One Direction star Liam Payne.

Liam looked sheepish as he turned the camera on himself, having nosedived on the floor when he fell off the skateboard.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, Stormzy teased his was going to be trying something new with his performance.

He wrote: "Tune into the MTV EMA's tonight @ 8PM I'll be performing alongside a whole load of superstars so I'm gonna try a likkle ting (sic)"

However, Stormzy did manage to get out of the bathroom and onto the stage, where he arrived on top of a police car.