Eminem kicked off the MTV EMAs with a performance of his new track 'Walk On Water'.

The 45-year-old rapper wowed the crowds at The SSE Arena in Wembley, north west London, with a fantastic rendition of his new single, with Skylar Grey - who co-wrote the song - filling in Beyonce's vocals on the track.

The emotional performance of the track - which is the first single off Eminem's upcoming album Revival - began with the rapper singing a bit of karaoke in a London pub.

Shortly after, the Love The Way You Lie singer was honoured with the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Hip-Hop, where he promised something was coming soon.

Speaking to accept his award - which was presented by Prophets of Rage - he said: "I'm not sure how I got this because I haven't had an album in a few years but I got one coming.

"Just before I forget, I want to thank the fans and MTV ... Once again, MTV, thank you."

Eminem accepts award on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017. Photo / Getty Eminem accepts award on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017. Photo / Getty

Elsewhere on the night, 30 Seconds To Mars triumphed in the Best Alternative category, with the award presented by James Bay and 'Game Of Thrones' actress Nathalie Emmanuel.

Accepting their award, Jared Leto said: "Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Europe, you have changed our lives. This is for you, this is about you and we stand here proudly on this stage tonight in celebration of you so thank you.

"We are Americans. We are immigrants. We just want to say that we welcome you with open arms and with open hearts. We love you. God bless you. We hope to see you on tour. In March and April, we will be coming to the UK on tour."