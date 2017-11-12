You can't stream it yet, but the reviews will make you wish you could.

In fact, one critic has called Taylor Swift's new album Reputation "a big, brash, all-guns-blazing blast of weaponised pop".

Swift released her highly anticipated sixth record on Friday after weeks of hype, including singles Ready For It?, Gorgeous and Look What You Made Me Do.

But only physical copies of the album were released, meaning fans had to buy the CD or purchase digital copies of the album to hear it.

Reputation is slated to hit streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music on Friday.

It's a ploy that seems to have worked, with 700,000 copies reported to have sold in America on the first day of release.

And it will sell many more, if reviews are anything to go by.

"Reputation is a big, brash, all-guns-blazing blast of weaponised pop that grapples with the vulnerability of the human heart as it is pummelled by 21st-century fame," wrote the Telegraph's critic.

The Boston Globe agreed: "From a purely musical standpoint, it's a pretty good album -even when she's throwing this many ideas against the wall, Swift is too talented a songwriter to miss her target more than a few times per record."

And Spin said the singles didn't represent how good the album was.

"Reputation is, aside from the laughably misguided choice in singles, a return to that well-crafted pop sound and, aside from all the gossip-baiting lyrical material, an interesting exploration of Swift's imperfect life as a 27-year-old woman."

But not everyone was a fan, with Consequence of Sound saying: "Swift seemingly has the idea that bigger, wider, and louder is necessarily better, but the dopamine rush that modern pop music can so reliably produce never arrives."

