Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman actress, has reportedly said she will pull out of a sequel unless the producer Brett Ratner ends his involvement in it.

Gadot is opposed to Ratner benefiting from her work because he has been accused of sexual misconduct, the Page Six gossip website said.

Ratner's production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment helped produce Wonder Woman as part of a co-financing deal with Warner Bros.

However, earlier this month Warner Bros severed its ties with Ratner amid multiple sexual harassment claims made against him.

Allegations against the Rush Hour director, 48, reported in the LA Times, included claims made by actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn.

Last week, Juno actress Ellen Page accused Ratner of instructing another female cast member to have sex with her, to confirm that she was a lesbian.

Page, now 30, was 18 at the time and had not publicly come out. Gadot has strongly condemned sexual harassment as allegations of sexual harassment in Hollywood have continued to pour out.

"I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change," Gadot wrote on Instagram.

Gal Gadot plays Diana in Wonder Woman and Justice League. Photo / supplied Gal Gadot plays Diana in Wonder Woman and Justice League. Photo / supplied

A source told Page Six: "She's tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet.

"She also knows that Warner Bros has to side with her on this issue as it develops.

"They can't have a movie rooted in women's empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women."

Ratner's representative is yet to respond to The Telegraph's request for comment.

DID YOU KNOW...

Australian model Megan Gales was originally cast as Wonder Woman in a 2007 version of Justice League, however the film was canned before it ever finished filming.