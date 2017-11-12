The God of Thunder isn't ready to relinquish his box office throne yet.

Studios estimate that Thor: Ragnarok added US$56.6 million from North American theatres in its second weekend in theatres, bringing its domestic total to US$211.6 million.

That takes its worldwide box offce takings to US$650 million. It had a budget of $180 million.

It easily beat out new openers including the comedy sequel Daddy's Home 2 and the lavish Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express.

Advertisement

Paramount's Daddy's Home 2, which adds John Lithgow and Mel Gibson to the Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg formula, took second place with US$30 million.

The star-studded Murder on the Orient Express meanwhile screeched into third place with an estimated US$28.2 million.

A Bad Moms Christmas took fourth with US$11.5 million in weekend two and Jigsaw rounded out the top five with US$3.4 million.

- AP