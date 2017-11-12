George Takei took to Twitter to deny groping a male model and Richard Dreyfuss said he never exposed himself to a female writer helping him with a TV script, both back in the 1980s.

Takei, the 80-year-old Star Trek icon, said in a series of tweets that events described by Scott Brunton in the Hollywood Reporter "simply did not occur," and he does not remember ever knowing Brunton.

"Right now it is a he said/he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful," Takei tweeted.

Dreyfuss told the New York magazine blog Vulture he flirted and even kissed Los Angeles writer Jessica Teich over several years but thought it was a "consensual seduction ritual". The fact that "I did not get it," he said, "makes me reassess every relationship I have ever thought was playful and mutual".

Teich told Vulture she first met Dreyfuss at a theatre where she worked and they spent hours together over several years after she was hired to develop a script for an ABC comedy special. The actor, she said, made continual, overt and lewd comments and invitations but she never told anyone.

In 1987, Teich said, she was summoned to his trailer on the set of one of his films and he exposed his genitals to her.

Dreyfuss agent Barry McPherson said his client denies ever exposing himself to Teich. As for other encounters with Teich, Dreyfuss said he is now "horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn't consensual".

Brunton told the Hollywood Reporter he was 23 when he first met Takei at a bar. Brunton was living in Hollywood and working as a waiter at the time.

They exchanged numbers, speaking by telephone from time to time, when he rang up Takei after breaking up with a boyfriend. Takei invited him to dinner and the theatre, Brunton said. He said the two went to Takei's condo for drinks.

He said he grew dizzy and "must have passed out," awaking to his pants around his ankles and Takei groping him. He said he extricated himself and left.

The Hollywood Reporter said it spoke to four longtime friends of Brunton who said he had confided in them about Takei years ago.

An audio clip surfaced from Takei's appearance on Howard Stern's radio show last month.

Stern asked Takei whether he had ever grabbed a man's genitals against his will. Takei initially was silent, then said "uh oh" and laughed.

Stern asked again and Takei said: "Some people are kind of skittish, or maybe, um, uh, afraid, and you're trying to persuade."

Meanwhile, Supergirl and Arrow executive producer Andrew Kreisberg has been suspended by Warners Bros.

Television Group pending an investigation of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching accusations made by 19 former and current employees.

Kreisberg told Variety: "I have made comments on women's appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualised. Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek."