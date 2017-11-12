A movie about a young girl whose fantasy world helps her escape the hard realities of growing up in the countryside near Tehran in the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic Revolution is Iran's first-ever submission for the Academy Awards' foreign film directed by a woman.

But not everyone is celebrating.

The mixed reaction to Narges Abyar's film Nafas, or Breath, shows how art cuts across Iranian politics, both at home and abroad.

Hardliners have criticised the movie, and it remains unclear whether Abyar and her husband Mohammad Hossein Ghasemi would even be able to get a visa to attend the Oscars in March under President Donald Trump's travel bans. Nominations for the Oscars will be announced in January.

Yet the 47-year-old director and writer Abyar remains confident in the power of art to bridge divides.

"Cinema, culture and art do not recognise any border, but in fact bring humanity closer together," she said in a recent interview.

The film focuses on Bahar, a lively girl whose asthmatic father is bringing her and her siblings up on his own, with the help from the children's religious grandmother.

The film shows the rapid changes that hit Iran after the Islamic Revolution, and later, as Scud missiles fall, Iraq's invasion of Iran and the start of the ruinous eight-year war. "

Iranian actress Gelareh Abbasi, right, plays in a scene from "Nafas". Photo / AP Iranian actress Gelareh Abbasi, right, plays in a scene from "Nafas". Photo / AP

Abyar acknowledges she made an anti-war film.

"The only thing that could destroy her fantasies and imagination was war," Abyar said of Bahar's character.

"This film shows us the obscene face of war that we should avoid, this is what politicians won't tell you."

The film's topics have proven controversial for Iran's hardliners and some have criticised Abyar.

"This movie is showing exactly what our enemies in the West want to see," said cleric Ahmad Alamolhoda, an ally of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Art can be a dangerous profession in Iran.

Award-winning Iranian filmmaker Keywan Karimi was released in April, after serving about five months of his year-long sentence over his work, though he escaped the 223 lashes that were part of his sentence. He said he did not know if he would make movies again in the Islamic Republic.

Abyar said she and her husband would attend the awards if granted US visas, though she did not hold back from criticising Trump herself.

"We should go for a language that brings nations closer together, not the language of hatred or the one that creates a gap between nations," she said.