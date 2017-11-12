Rowan Atkinson will become a father for the third time at the age of 62 with his 33-year-old girlfriend.

The Mr Bean star and his partner Louise Ford are expecting their first child together in the next few weeks, reports The Daily Mail.

Atkinson already has two grown-up children Ben, 23, and daughter Lily, 21, from his previous marriage.

He struck up a romance with Miss Ford, who plays Kate Middleton in the Channel 4 comedy The Windsors, in 2014.

source told The Sunday People: "Rowan and Louise are over the moon and can't wait for their new arrival. It's a very happy time for them both."

The news comes just a month after it was reported Atkinson's daughter Lily had decided to change her name.

The 22-year-old burlesque dancer ditched her father's surname and adopted the maiden name of her mother, Sunetra Sastry, whom the Blackadder star divorced in 2015.

A source told the Daily Mail at the time: "It's a real mystery. Atkinson has been Lily's name all her life, but she's now dropped it and is styling herself as Lily Sastry."

"I hope she hasn't fallen out with her dad. The divorce was really hard for everyone in the family."

Miss Sastry disappeared from social media and deleted all of her photographs online earlier this year.

But what has now really set tongues wagging is her decision to eradicate all traces of her father from her public profile.

In 2014 that Atkinson's 24-year marriage to former BBC make-up artist Sunetra, 55, hit the rocks after it was reported he had a new woman in his life.

She was subsequently named as Louise Ford, a 33-year-old actress he met while they appeared in the play Quartermaine's Terms in 2013.

Last year, it was reported that Atkinson, 62, had moved Louise into his £4.65 million cottage in North London just weeks after his divorce from Sunetra, with whom he also has a 23-year-old son, Benjamin.

The pair first met five years ago when they performed together in West End comedy Quatermaine's Terms but it took two years for romance to bloom.

Atkinson, who attracted almost 19 million viewers in his role as Mr Bean at its peak, has amassed a fortune of an estimated £70million.

Featuring in memorable roles such as the bumbling vicar in Four Weddings and a Funeral and scheming Blackadder in four series of the BBC's historical sitcom, Atkinson has enjoyed a four decades in the entertainment industry.

His silent Mr Bean character - first seen in 1990 - has appeared in three hit movies so far. And he played him in the opening ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.