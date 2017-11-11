Golden Globe winner Anthony Edwards has written a post claiming he was molested at age 12 by Broadway producer and theme park designer Gary Goddard.

Sam Singer, a spokesman for Goddard, says the producer unequivocally denies the claims and says he was a "mentor, teacher and friend" to Edwards and worked as his personal manager.

Anthony Edwards as Dr. Mark Greene, George Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross, Sherry Stringfield as ER Resident Dr. Susan Lewis. Photo / Getty Anthony Edwards as Dr. Mark Greene, George Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross, Sherry Stringfield as ER Resident Dr. Susan Lewis. Photo / Getty

Singer says Goddard has great respect for the actor, but is saddened by what he called "false allegations."

Edwards, 55, wrote a post on Medium, claims Goddard took advantage of "an emptiness in my home life."

"Paedophiles prey on the weak. My father, who suffered from undiagnosed PTSD from WWII, was not emotionally available. Everyone has the need to bond, and I was no exception.," he said.

"My vulnerability was exploited. I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him - and this went on for years."

Edwards was too scared to report Goddard - who he described as a "sick father figure" at the time, and he says this is typical of other child victims.

Gary Goddard Entertainment founder, Gary Goddard, in his North Hollywood office. Photo / Getty Gary Goddard Entertainment founder, Gary Goddard, in his North Hollywood office. Photo / Getty

"One of the most tragic effects of sexual abuse in children is that the victims often feel deeply responsible - as if it is somehow their fault. With their sick form of control, abusers exploit a child's natural desire to bond," he said.

"The victims are required to play by the abuser's rules, or else they are 'out' - banished from the only world they know."

While he didn't complain about Goddard at the time, Edwards did give him a piece of his mind 22 years ago, when he ran into the producer in an airport.



"I was able to express my outrage at what he had done. He swore to his remorse and said that he had gotten help," he said. "I felt a temporary sense of relief. I say temporary because when Goddard appeared in the press four years ago for alleged sexual abuse, my rage resurfaced."

Goddard was named by Michael Egan III as his abuser but a lawsuit against the producer was dismissed.

SVU: Rape Interrupted, Episode 1806. Anthony Edwards as Sgt. John Griffin, Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson. Photo / Getty SVU: Rape Interrupted, Episode 1806. Anthony Edwards as Sgt. John Griffin, Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson. Photo / Getty

Edwards says he started therapy at age 51 which has helped him over the past four years.

"Most importantly, I've learned that I'm not alone. One in six men have an abusive sexual experience before they turn 18," he said.

He has been married to Jeanine Lobell, the founder of Stila makeup, since 1994 and the couple have one son and three daughters.

Goddard was involved in the 2009 revival of Hair, which won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

He also designed several attractions for Universal Studios theme park and Six Flags.