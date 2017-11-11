With so many stories coming out of beloved celebrities being involved in sexual misconduct it is somewhat hard to remember all the stars who use their power for good.

So Twitter user Bakoan decided to prompt social media users to share their favourite celebrity story, reports news.com.au.

"If anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity, that would be great too," user Bakoan tweeted.

The post has received over 6000 comments about all the good celebrities out there.

Here are some of the best stories.

Chris Martin of Coldplay visits kids hospitals in every country he goes on tour with his band to. He spends hours talking to the kids, singing them songs, giving them presents and cheering them up. He's never spoken about it and we only know from social media posts from patients pic.twitter.com/t1MaMBys7h — Shruthi 🍓 (@42dontEverLetGo) November 10, 2017

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

Tom Hiddleston ran into me in the street once and spilt my coffee. He apologised so many times the words started to sound weird and he bought me another coffee — az hann (@captain_tiny) November 10, 2017

Keanu Reeves regularly takes paycuts so that his wages can be used to pay the crews on his movies bonuses. — Diana Joy (@Nascentransgirl) November 10, 2017

Peter Dinklage is either a huge animal lover or just an all-round nice guy.

Peter Dinklage stopped riding his scooter bc he saw my dog was scared of it. He came up to her and said “ah these are the worst, aren’t they?”, pet her and then walked his scooter the next few blocks before he got back on. — chelsea marshall (@theseamar) November 10, 2017

i was an extra in a movie with Michael Keaton. He played frisbee with us, took pictures, and signed my friend's Batman DVD — Thanksgiving, but bean to bar (@McLeemz) November 9, 2017

Lou Diamond Phillips stuck up for me against a really rude customer at a coffee cart I used to work at — Egadsden🌹 (@itspronounced48) November 9, 2017

Salma Hayek danced with my little sister at a party once, as did Shannon Doherty, and Spice Girl Mel C played Connect 4 with her. Lucy Liu was so incredibly kind and lovely when we worked together when I was nine that she became one of my first big crushes. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

A Twitter user recalls the time Robin Williams went out of his way to cheer her up during a tough time.

I was crying quietly to myself after my Mom died in a cafe, Robin Williams noticed me and paid my check. He whispered things usually get better. — catherine (@pantone7605) November 11, 2017

Mariska Hargitay cares about *everyone* on set. Seen her stop a PA and offer hand warmers to anyone that was cold.

Common went into the non-union holding area and gave a speech of thanks to hundreds for being there for 3 very long days. — Rebecca Overholt (@Julephenia) November 10, 2017

Tom Hanks took the phone out of my then-wife's hand at a reception so he could speak Spanish to my mother-in-law on the phone. Just 'cause. https://t.co/EXZipgi7G0 — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) November 10, 2017

Another Twitter user remembers Tom Hanks' random act of kindness.

When the stunt horses in LOTR were being auctioned off, Viggo bought the white Horse “Arwen” rode for the stunt rider who filmed the chases with the Nazgul because she had fallen in love with the horse but couldn’t afford to buy him. — Kristin Bailey (@KBaileyBooks) November 10, 2017