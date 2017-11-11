On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Chris Martin of Coldplay visits kids hospitals in every country he goes on tour with his band to. He spends hours talking to the kids, singing them songs, giving them presents and cheering them up. He's never spoken about it and we only know from social media posts from patients pic.twitter.com/t1MaMBys7h
Peter Dinklage stopped riding his scooter bc he saw my dog was scared of it. He came up to her and said “ah these are the worst, aren’t they?”, pet her and then walked his scooter the next few blocks before he got back on.
Salma Hayek danced with my little sister at a party once, as did Shannon Doherty, and Spice Girl Mel C played Connect 4 with her. Lucy Liu was so incredibly kind and lovely when we worked together when I was nine that she became one of my first big crushes.
Mariska Hargitay cares about *everyone* on set. Seen her stop a PA and offer hand warmers to anyone that was cold. Common went into the non-union holding area and gave a speech of thanks to hundreds for being there for 3 very long days.
When the stunt horses in LOTR were being auctioned off, Viggo bought the white Horse “Arwen” rode for the stunt rider who filmed the chases with the Nazgul because she had fallen in love with the horse but couldn’t afford to buy him.