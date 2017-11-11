Chuck Mosley, who was the lead singer of alt-metal band Faith No More, has passed away at the age of 57.

The vocalist was behind the group's 1987 MTV hit We Care A Lot, and helped develop the rap-rock genre, according to Rolling Stone.

In a statement, Mosley's family said: "After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on November 9th, 2017, due to the disease of addiction."

"We're sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety.'

The statement continued: "He is survived by long-term partner Pip Logan, two daughters, Erica and Sophie and his grandson Wolfgang Logan Mosley. The family will be accepting donations for funeral expenses."

Mosley left Faith No More to join punk band Bad Brains as their singer.

Much later, in 2009, he would embark on a solo career.

Finally, in 2016, the 1985 debut LP with Faith No More, We Care a Lot, was reissued, and the band reunited for two California shows which were branded Chuck Mosley and Friends.

Faith No More also released a statement mourning the loss of their onetime front-man.

"It's with a heavy, heavy heart we acknowledge the passing of our friend and bandmate, Chuck Mosley. He was a reckless and caterwauling force of energy who delivered with conviction and helped set us on a track of uniqueness and originality that would not have developed the way it had had he not been a part."

They went on to gush about his contributions and abilities: "How fortunate we are to have been able to perform with him last year in a reunion style when we re-released our very first record. His enthusiasm, his sense of humor, his style and his bravado will be missed by so many. We were a family, an odd and dysfunctional family, and we'll be forever grateful for the time we shared with Chuck."

- Daily Mail