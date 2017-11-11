Taylor Swift has taken to social media to overload her Instagram with gushing reviews of her new album.

Taylor Swift seems to be feeling quite proud of her new album.

The star shared not one, not two, but nine screenshots from different outlets, all giving her new tracks glowing reviews on her Instagram, said news.com.au.

Singer Taylor Swift. Photo / Getty Images Singer Taylor Swift. Photo / Getty Images

Like I said, she's quite proud.

Advertisement

Her Twitter has also been overflowing with tweets and retweets about her new album, Reputation in a bid to promote her work.

Now, this isn't to say you're not allowed to be proud of your success. You should be able to share that feeling, but sharing nine reviews is a bit iffy.

Each of the nine pictures have been captioned with a simple, "Thankyou" along with a loveheart emoji.

They include reviews from The Telegraph, Rolling Stone, the New York Times and HITS.

Like this one ...

Thank you A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 10, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Thank you ❤️ A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

Thank you ❤️ A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

There's still another five, but you get the idea.

Swift is definitely feeling herself and all the love that's come from her new creation.

Swift shared the posts with her 104 million followers and together, they have accumatated an impressive 2.9 million likes.

A glimpse into the making of #reputation. There's a video of me writing "Gorgeous" on @att 's YouTube page. Link in bio. #TaylorSwiftNOW A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

Reputation is Swift's first album since she dropped 1989 three years ago.

The album is said to "call out" more than a few individuals such as her ex Calvin Harris, Kanye West and her former flame, Tom Hiddleston.

Critics are saying the album has become so popular because it's shown a dark side of the usual bubbly, pop princess.