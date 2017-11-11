Taylor Swift has taken to social media to overload her Instagram with gushing reviews of her new album.
Taylor Swift seems to be feeling quite proud of her new album.
The star shared not one, not two, but nine screenshots from different outlets, all giving her new tracks glowing reviews on her Instagram, said news.com.au.
Like I said, she's quite proud.
Her Twitter has also been overflowing with tweets and retweets about her new album, Reputation in a bid to promote her work.
Now, this isn't to say you're not allowed to be proud of your success. You should be able to share that feeling, but sharing nine reviews is a bit iffy.
Each of the nine pictures have been captioned with a simple, "Thankyou" along with a loveheart emoji.
They include reviews from The Telegraph, Rolling Stone, the New York Times and HITS.
Like this one ...
There's still another five, but you get the idea.
Swift is definitely feeling herself and all the love that's come from her new creation.
Swift shared the posts with her 104 million followers and together, they have accumatated an impressive 2.9 million likes.
Reputation is Swift's first album since she dropped 1989 three years ago.
The album is said to "call out" more than a few individuals such as her ex Calvin Harris, Kanye West and her former flame, Tom Hiddleston.
Critics are saying the album has become so popular because it's shown a dark side of the usual bubbly, pop princess.