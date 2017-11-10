While fans of Eminem may have been expecting the rapper to release a new single, and one called Walk on Water, sometime around now, few could have predicted that the song would also be the first release since Beyoncé Knowles had given birth to twins.

The rapper released his first new material in two years - since 2015's Kings Never Die - on Friday afternoon. But listeners were pleasantly surprised to see that he had collaborated with the Lemonade singer.

Walk on Water, on which Beyoncé sings the triumphant, titular chorus, is her first single since the birth of her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, in July; her second and third children with rapper Jay Z.



This is the first single from Eminem's anticipated eighth album, Revival, his first in eight years, which will be released next Friday.

Eminem teased the song's release earlier this week with a photograph on Instagram, but made no mention of Beyoncé's role in Walk on Water.

Advertisement

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:39am PST

He also confirmed the collaboration on his Instagram account on Friday.

The rapper is expected to appear on Saturday Night Live and at the MTV EMAs this weekend, with speculation that he will perform Walk on Water - and further hopes that Beyoncé may join him.