Hotelier Andre Balazs has been accused of groping Jason Bateman's wife at the trendy Chiltern Firehouse at the London premiere of Horrible Bosses 2.

The New York Times reports that Balazs, 60, took his guests on a tour of the trendy nightspot, persuading Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka, to climb up a fireman's ladder to reach a suite which had an impressive view of London in 2014.

It was then when Mr Balazs allegedly put his hand up Ms Anka's red leather dress and grabbed her crotch.

Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman attend the UK Premiere of Horrible Bosses 2. Photo / Getty Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman attend the UK Premiere of Horrible Bosses 2. Photo / Getty

Arrested Development star Bateman reportedly spat gum in the hotelier's face when he found out and they left immediately.

"On behalf of Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka, we can confirm that the account of André Balazs's outrageous and vile behaviour on that night in London is factual," the couple's publicist said. "His actions were dealt with at the time."

Ms Anka is the daughter of songwriter Paul Anka, who famously penned the English lyrics to Frank Sinatra's hit, My Way.

Balazs was married to Katie Ford, the daughter of modelling moguls Eileen and Gerard Ford, between 1985 and 2004. They have two children together.

He then went on to date Chelsea Handler from 2010-2013 and was engaged to Uma Thurman from 2004-2007. He is also rumoured to have dated celebrities including Cameron Diaz and Kylie Minogue.

Andre Balazs (L) and Uma Thurman attend the Met Gala. Photo / Getty Andre Balazs (L) and Uma Thurman attend the Met Gala. Photo / Getty

He has a nunch of super-trendy hotels including Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, Chiltern Firehouse in London and The Standard High Line in New York's Meatpacking District.



Among those who confirmed the assault on Ms Anka to the Times was comedian Charlie Day's wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis.

"I witnessed behaviour by André Balazs that was inappropriate and offensive," she said.

Several women have come forward accusing Mr. Balazs of groping them.

Balazs has not commented on the allegations and the Times says messages left for the hotelier were not returned.