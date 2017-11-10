He has inked some of the most famous celebrity skin in Hollywood ... from Miley Cyrus' Vegemite tattoo, to the snake on British supermodel Cara Delevingne's hand.

Dr Woo (real name Brian Woo) is the go-to celebrity tatto artist in Los Angeles.

He boasts a waitlist of more than two months for an appointment, and works from a secret studio - dubbed Suite X - within the Hollywood Roosevelt on Hollywood Boulevard for the past year (Woo was previously based at Shamrock Social Club on the Sunset Strip for a decade).

Only a select few actually know where his studio is within the Roosevelt, reports News.com.au.

Advertisement

"Once you have the golden token to come, you know it's here," Woo told the Los Angeles Times.

That token, of course, has been given to celebs like Sam Smith (for his bird tatt), Frances Bean Cobain (the ghost motif on her lower back), Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke (a bee on her pinky), Cody Simpson, Frank Ocean, Zoe Kravitz, Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale and Hilary Duff, among his impressive list of work.

He's also inked Drake - a lot.

"I've done a picture of his father. I've done a lion, some other little stuff. I did his album cover. He's been here (to the Roosevelt). He's a great guy."

"I am actually drawing my next appointment's tattoo in my office," Woo told News Corp Australia, speaking from his hideaway inside the Roosevelt.

@mileycyrus don't play when it comes to #vegemite 🍴 #halfneedle A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Jul 9, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT

Woo said Cyrus showed him photo of a jar of Vegemite on her phone and asked for it to be tattooed on her arm.

"I thought it was cool, to represent Australia," Woo said.

As for his office, Wood said it "doesn't look like any of the other rooms here - I had full control over the space".

"It's my design office, my studio, my lounge," he added. "It's like having my own private clubhouse."

Woo - who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram - said he feels at home on Hollywood Boulevard, which he said has a "very old LA feel to it with drive bars".

Tattoo artist Dr. Woo, pictured at a Chanel dinner in Santa Monica, has a secret office within the Hollywood Roosevelt. Photo / Getty Images Tattoo artist Dr. Woo, pictured at a Chanel dinner in Santa Monica, has a secret office within the Hollywood Roosevelt. Photo / Getty Images

"The area is kind of changing but just being here, you can still feel that through the architecture and style," he told News Corp Australia.

"I'm very stressed at times, trying to get the tattoo right. You always gotta show up and perform."

Dr Woo will be in Sydney on November 18 as part of a collaboration with Discover LA.

Registrations for his pop-up parlour at Hunter and Fox in Beaconsfield are open from 9am, with appointments to those who are successful from 10am.

See 'Discover Los Angeles X Dr Woo'