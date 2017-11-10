Paris Jackson made more than a few headlines during her dramatic Australian visit to attend the Melbourne Cup this week.

But at 19 years of age, the actress, model and daughter to the late King of Pop is no stranger to attention. Here's everything you wanted to know about Paris Jackson:

How much she's worth

Said to be worth at least $100 million, a huge chunk of Paris' cashflow comes from the 2016 sale by the Michael Jackson estate of his 50% stake in the the Sony/ATV music publishing company. His stake in the company meant MJ owned the rights to a vast wealth of popular songs, including those of his old duet partner Paul McCartney.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Oct 26, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

The 50% stake in the publishing company was bought back by Sony last year for an incredible $750 million. At the time of the sale, the estate's executors said it was to maximise "the value of Michael's Estate for the benefit of his children."

It's understood that, having received some of her inheritance when she turned 18 last year, Jackson will receive her next big chunk of money when she turns 30.

Where she lives

Despite her fortune, and in contrast to her early childhood spent on her father's vast Neverland ranch, Paris now lives fairly modestly. She moved out of her grandma Katherine's house shortly after her 18th birthday, heading to the old Jackson family estate.

When profiled by Rolling Stone in January, Paris was living in the same private studio where her father originally demoed the hit Beat It. The main house of the Jackson family compound in Encino, Los Angeles, sits empty.

Across the courtyard, the studio comes fitted with its own kitchen and bathroom and is around the same size as a decent apartment. "Paris has turned it into a vibe-y, cozy dorm room," Rolling Stone states.

And her decorating touches abound: "There is a picture of Kurt Cobain in the bathroom, a Smashing Pumpkins poster on the wall, a laptop with Against Me! and NeverEnding Story stickers, psychedelic paisley wall hangings, lots of fake candles," says Rolling Stone.

Those tattoos

She's acquired well over 50 tattoos across her body - many of them honouring her late father.

comfortable in my rolls. fuck wit me.

Michael Jackson album covers abound: She has an image from Dangerous on her arm, the Bad album logo on her hand and the words Queen of My Heart in her dad's handwriting on her wrist. "He's brought me nothing but joy," she told Rolling Stone.

"So why not have constant reminders of joy?" She's obviously a big music fan, because she also has tattooed tributes to singers including John Lennon, Motley Crue, David Bowie and even her dad's sometime rival Prince.

Who she's dating

She dated drummer Michael Snoddy for almost a year up until February 2017. Since then she's been a free agent, but set tongues wagging when she appeared at the Melbourne Cup alongside 25-year-old Gold Coast model / tradie Tyler Green.

Splendour! Last minute ticket purchase Friday afternoon was a great decision. Had this cheeky grin on my face all weekend! 😁

Jackson was photographed at the end of the day pulling Green by the hand into a waiting car.

Her career

Music's out of the question for Paris, who wants to forge her own path as an actor, model and outspoken environmental activist. She signed a lucrative contract with IMG Models in March, the same month she made her acting debut with a recurring role on the Fox series Star. She'll make her feature film debut next year, starring alongside Joel Edgerton, Charlize Theron and Thandie Newtown in the action film Gringo.

Family matters

There's been a lot of conjecture about Jackson's unusual upbringing, with some questioning whether Michael Jackson was actually her biological father.

Paris shot those rumours down in her Rolling Stone interview.

"He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn't, and he will never not be. People that knew him very well say that they see him in me, that is the most scary," she said.

"I consider myself black. [Michael] would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're black. Be proud of your roots.'"

Jackson divorced Paris' mother, nurse Debbie Rowe, in 1999 after three years of marriage, and Rowe gave full custody rights to Jackson.

While she grew up without access to her mother - and was raised by her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, after her father's death in 2009 - Paris and her mum have grown closer in recent years, with Paris supporting Debbie since her breast cancer diagnosis last year.