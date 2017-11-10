Bryan Cranston believes Kevin Spacey will never work again following the numerous sexual assault accusations made against him.

Spacey, 58, is currently receiving treatment and evaluating his behaviour at an Arizona rehab centre since his sexual conduct has been called into question by a number of men, including Richard Dreyfuss' son Harry and Star Trek: Discovery's Anthony Rapp, who claims 'The Usual Suspects' actor tried to seduce him at a party in his house in 1986 when he was just 14.

(L-R) Lawyer Amal Clooney, host George Clooney, actors Bryan Cranston and Kevin Spacey attend the MPTF 95th anniversary celebration. Photo / Getty (L-R) Lawyer Amal Clooney, host George Clooney, actors Bryan Cranston and Kevin Spacey attend the MPTF 95th anniversary celebration. Photo / Getty

Cranston, 62, has now spoken out about the scandal engulfing his peer, and despite his obvious talent, he thinks Oscar winner Spacey's career is finished.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, the 'Breaking Bad' star said: "He's a phenomenal actor but he's not a very good person. His career now I think is over."

Although Cranston has had a career spanning over four decades, he is adamant he has never witnessed any inappropriate sexual behaviour but thinks the claims that have engulfed Hollywood, beginning with the serious accusations made against film producer Harvey Weinstein, are "beyond disgusting".

Speaking at the launch of his play 'Network' at London's National Theatre, he said:

"There's a disorder among all those people who use their power, their place or their status in any industry to overpower someone and force someone to do something that they don't want to do.

Kevin Spacey. Photo / Getty Kevin Spacey. Photo / Getty

"It's beyond disgusting. It's almost animalistic. It's a form of bullying. It's a form of control. It's almost always done to young vulnerable men and women who are starting their career. That sort of experience goes unchecked until something like this happens. The pillars of what was are falling. Everything is being exposed. Women and men should not have to tolerate misbehaviour just because of their youth and inexperience.

"The silver lining is we're not accepting behaviour like that just because it's the way it's always been."

This week, Spacey has been replaced by Christopher Plummer in Sir Ridley Scott's new movie 'All the Money in the World', in which he was due to star as real-life Getty Oil Company founder J. Paul Getty.