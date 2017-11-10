It was dubbed the "ultimate teenage wonderland".

It was the disco designed for the cool kids. A private club for children in the industry, guaranteed to find the hottest teen stars of the 1980s on the dance floor as well as much free soft drink, or "soda", as they desired.

It sounds like a child's idea of heaven, but in reality, predators lurked in its midst - and at Soda Pop Parties they weren't interested in the underage girls.

Soda Pop Clubs, a space for Hollywood's teen elite, aged 16 and under, lasted just three years, from 1986 to 1989.

Advertisement

For a small time, it was the hottest space in Hollywood. All the stars were there. Alyssa Milano, Tori Spelling, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Scott Grimes, Christina Applegate. They danced all night long.

According to former DJs who played sets at the events, the gigs were "never that organised or supervised. It was a teen free-for-all".

"Not that drugs, alcohol or sexual acts were happening in plain sight, it just seemed less like a 'Soda-Pop' type gig, and more like a teen valley club," said a former DJ at the club.

"I remember a belligerent Alyssa Milano coming up and screaming ridiculous requests and either getting her way, or getting pissed off. Either way, I felt we just couldn't win at these gigs considering how many pretentious little brats attended."

For years, the myth of the Soda Club and its secret sexual society travelled through whispered ears, but recent allegations are starting to force them out into the spotlight.

Feldman's 2013 biography, Coreyography, detailed a "private social space for famous teens".

Although not directly naming names (he has since revealed lawyers asked him to change them) the book details serious allegations of grooming young men.

"I was just the latest in a series of boys to be groomed," he said.

But on October 31, on USA's Today show, he went further.

"There are thousands of people out there who have this information," Feldman told host Matt Lauer. "Anyone of those child actors who went to the Teenage Soda Pop Clubs with me when I was a kid, know who those people are and the people who ran it.

"Anyone can go back through history and look at the teen magazines and say what was the name of that venue they were all promoting and who ran that venue, and who endorsed it."

Just some of the stars at Soda Pop Club in 1988: The Exorcist actress Linda Blair [centre] and Scott Grimes, Alfonso Ribeiro, Alyssa Milano, Corey Haim and Tina Yothers. Photo / Supplied Just some of the stars at Soda Pop Club in 1988: The Exorcist actress Linda Blair [centre] and Scott Grimes, Alfonso Ribeiro, Alyssa Milano, Corey Haim and Tina Yothers. Photo / Supplied

Feldman and Haim hosted the club's debut party.

According to Vice's Jennifer Juniper Stratford, who attended the Soda parties as a "regular" and interviewed Haim over his experiences, her teenage memories "were born under the lights of the infamous nightclub".

But, she added, "throughout my adult life, [it] continued to haunt me".

Haim told Stratford he first heard about the parties through his friend, Feldman, whom he shared a close bond with after the pair revealed they were both suffering from sexual abuse.

"These are very vague memories," Haim said.

Feldman convinced Haim to go and check out "the scene", and after deeming it "cool" enough, the duo, along with their famous pals, began to use the parties as a hangout.

"I was going out with Alyssa [Milano] at the time and also kind of going out with Nicole [Eggert, both of Who's the Boss fame). We were all seeing one another off and on.

We were young. It was the '80s, and it was different times. We were all friends. We were like the Brat Pack, but we had our own people."

The gang of famous teens had attended the same high schools together and lived within blocks of each other. "Sometimes I'd drive three seconds and pull up into Milano's driveway," Haim said.

What really happened within the walls of the club, no one quite knows. Haim said he stopped going because he "got bored of it." Even Milano has come out and said she never knew of the abuse Haim suffered.

Even Haim, after his interview with Stratford, asked to keep it "low key" discussing Soda Pop Club.

"This is before I even got into drugs, but a few people were starting to do drugs around me and people started drinking. Not Scott, not Alyssa, not Nicole, not us.

"This was not my drug time yet. Not Corey's either. We were never alcoholics. Maybe we were drug addicts, but never alcoholics.

"I got annoyed with a lot of other shit too. I got really sick and tired of [it], to be honest with you.

"By the end, it was dying out and everyone was on drugs! I was on drugs, Feldman was on drugs. At the end of it, we were 16 or 17 years old! Lost Boys was done, and we were going to other clubs and doing drugs. So at that time, a lot of people were getting messed up."