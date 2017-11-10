Lorde was all set to kick off a three-night stand at the Powerstation this Sunday - a series of sold out shows highly anticipated by her fans.

But in a surprise move, promoters have moved her Sunday night show to a different venue.

In a press release issued this afternoon, promoters said Lorde's Sunday night show had been forced to move to the Bruce Mason Centre on the North Shore.

Her remaining two shows, on November 14 and 15, will remain at the Powerstation.

Promoters blamed the move on "licensing complications".

"On Thursday night, Frontier and Eccles Entertainment were informed by the Powerstation that the Licensing Police had refused them permission to host any persons under the age of 18 at Lorde's three sold out Auckland concerts," they said.

"As the Sunday, 12 November Lorde concert is an all ages show and can no longer take place at the Powerstation, the concert will now be relocated to Bruce Mason Centre in Takapuna.

"Anyone with a ticket for the show on Sunday November 12 should go to the Bruce Mason centre for the show - your ticket will be valid for that show and you need take no further action other than turn up at the new venue."

Promoters also said that anyone holding an all ages ticket to Lorde's shows on November 14 and 15 would be unable to attend those shows as they were now R18, but they could use their tickets to get into her Bruce Mason Centre show on Sunday.

Promoters said they were "incredibly disappointed with this last-minute venue change".

The shows have been sold out for months and are highly anticipated by Lorde's Kiwi fan base.

The 21-year-old has already performed in Dunedin and Christchurch and performs in Wellington tomorrow night, before heading to Auckland for the first of three shows on Sunday.

The pop star, who released her second album Melodrama to rave reviews earlier this year, has been hiding gifts in each city she tours in.