Paris Jackson has blasted the Australian media after days of being dogged by headlines surrounding her controversial visit Down Under.

In an emotional Instagram post, the daughter of the late King of Pop claimed she's been left heartbroken after visiting "the most beautiful country I've ever seen" where she's been "shredded to pieces" by a wave of negative publicity.

"It breaks my heart to have visited the most beautiful country I've ever seen and may ever see, and meet the kindest most genuine people, and then be shredded to pieces by their monstrous media," she wrote.

"Despite the nasty and cruel words, I still can't wait to come back. Thanks for the support Aus (sic) tabloids, you guys are fantastic and I hope you feel big and strong for tearing down a teenage girl."

Advertisement

It's likely that the last straw for Jackson, 19, was the heavy backlash she experienced today after posting a photo on Instagram of herself and a dingo, alongside a reference to the death of baby Azaria Chamberlain.

She uploaded the photos to her Instagram page with the caption "a dingo ate my baby".

The post has attracted plenty of criticism, with many calling her out as being insensitive to the tragedy.

Following the outcry, Jackson posted an apology on Twitter.

i was referencing a meme i had no clue it stemmed from such a tragic and horrific incident. my sincerest apologies, from the bottom of my ♥️ https://t.co/Gy5uMsUKwy — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 9, 2017

the last thing i want to do is offend anyone, especially a nation that i so deeply admire and appreciate. and i will always try to take accountability. your media outlets just suck, man. it hurts. https://t.co/th1KyFhAbE — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 9, 2017

It's been a turbulent week for the young star, who's sponsored appearance at the Melbourne Cup received mixed reviews earlier this week.

The VIP guest - who was reportedly paid $100,000 by Myer - made headlines on Tuesday for her unusual conduct in the Birdcage, where she pressed her face up against the venue's windows and poked her tongue out at photographers in a bizarre display.

The following day, Jackson tweeted a photo of The Herald Sun's headline regarding her antics - "WACKO JACKO 2.0" - to her 1.35 million Twitter followers.