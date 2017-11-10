One of rap's biggest names has pulled out of a New Year's festival north of Auckland - but he's playing his own show to make up for it.

Post Malone, who has the No. 1 single in New Zealand with Rock Star, was scheduled to perform at Northern Bass in Mangawhai this New Year's.

But organisers confirmed a "routing issue" meant the 22-year-old New York rapper could no longer perform on the bill, which also includes Goldie, Stormzy and Ladi6.

"We have had Post Malone contracted to perform at Northern Bass since May. Since then he has blown up into one of the most in demand artists in the world," a Facebook post said.

"We did our best to keep him at Northern Bass, but in the end it just didn't work out. We are as disappointed as we are sure you are."

Instead, Malone will perform his own show at Auckland's Logan Campbell Centre on February 15.

"We do understand it isn't a perfect solution for everyone, but it was the best option in the end," promoters said.

Malone has been one of hip-hop's biggest break out stars in 2017, thanks to hits like Congratulations, Rock Star and I Fall Apart.

Tickets for Malone's show go on sale on November 14.