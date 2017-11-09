Actress Ellie Kendrick - who plays Meera Reed in Game Of Thrones - has revealed she is still unsure of whether she will return for the eighth and final season of the hit HBO show.

Speaking to Metro, she has admitted she is still "waiting for the phone to ring" when it comes to finding out if she is to be involved.

By default, this looks to have squashed one of the show's biggest fan theories - that Meera is the twin of longstanding character Jon Snow [played by Kit Harington].

But with Ellie, 27, apparently in the dark about her character's fate, it would seem Meera is, in fact, a disposable character - and might not feature in season eight at all, the Daily Mail reports.

Advertisement

"I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn't rung so I don't know," she said. "I'll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven't been notified so I'm yet to discover."

As the cast have already been assembled for an initial read-through, this could likely be a sign that Meera won't be back at all.

Her character was involved in the plot of the three-eyed-raven, alongside Bran Stark [Isaac Hempstead Wright], which came to a head in season six; and Ellie doubts Meera and Bran will ever cross paths again on the show.

"It was a sad day to say farewell to young Isaac - not so young now and also very tall - on a personal level, because we had a little gang which dwindled further and further as the seasons went on," she said.

Ellie had previously dismissed this story, however, speaking back in 2016 on the Game Of Thrones panel at London film and comic con.

She said at the time: "I think [the theory is] just because we both have curly hair man, because if you've read the books they're not really that similar."

However, this didn't necessarily mean much to salacious fans, who are fully aware that the TV show has overtaken the plot in the novels, and HBO's writers have taken the story in a direction of their own.

Whether Ellie receives that phone call is yet to be deciphered.