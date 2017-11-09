An NZME radio station is coasting into the Coromandel just in time for summer.

Coast, Tauranga's No. 1 radio station, will debut in the seaside and holiday region on 97.9FM from December 1.

"We have such loyal listeners all over New Zealand who love the music that we play," said content director Raylene Ramsay.

"We are so pleased to be bringing great music and interviews to listeners in the Coromandel."

The station boasts presenters throughout the day, including the Tauranga Breakfast show with Brian Kelly, and listeners can catch Drive with Jason Reeves until the end of this year.

Rounding out the lineup is Lorna Subritzky on days and Nights with Rick Morin.