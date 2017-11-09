Kevin Spacey had been dropped from his upcoming film All The Money in the World.

In an unprecedented move in Hollywood, the film's director Ridley Scott and the production company Imperative Entertainment have pulled the actor from the project following claims of sexual harassment against him.

According to Deadline, Christopher Plummer has been set to replace Spacey in the role of J Paul Getty and they're aiming to re-shoots key scenes with the new actor as soon as possible, in an effort to stick to the film's December 22 release date.

Presenting a united front, the film's cast, crew and Sony Pictures reportedly unanimously agreed to re-shoot all of Spacey's scenes.

Advertisement

This also follows the decision to pull the film from the prestigious closing-night slot of the AFI Festival.

Spacey worked about eight to ten days on the film.

The disgraced actor has now been accused by nine different people of sexual harassment after the first accusation came from Anthony Rapp, who says Spacey made sexual advances toward him when he was just 14.

Other accusers include filmmaker Tony Montana, barman Daniel Beal, actor Roberto Cavazos and Richard Dreyfuss' son Harry.