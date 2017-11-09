Winona Ryder was attacked so badly by school bullies for her masculine look, she had to have stitches, and claims she was the one punished over the incident.

She said: "I was wearing an old Salvation Army shop boy's suit.

"As I went to the bathroom I heard people saying, 'Hey, f****t'. They slammed my head into a locker. I fell to the ground and they started to kick the s**t out of me. I had to have stitches.

"The school kicked me out, not the bullies."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But the 'Stranger Things' star had the satisfaction of being able to tell her tormentor to "go f**k yourself" when she asked for her autograph years later.

In a recently-resurfaced extract from Nigel Goodall's book 'Winona Ryder: The Biography', she continued: "Years later, I went into a coffee shop and I ran into one of the girls who'd kicked me and she said, 'Winona, Winona, can I have your autograph?'

"And I said, 'Do you remember me? Remember in seventh grade you beat up that kid?'
"She said, 'Kind of.' And I said, 'That was me. Go f**k yourself.' "

Winona recently admitted she doesn't really understand social media and had to get her 13-year-old 'Stranger Things' co-star Millie Bobby Brown to teach her to use Snapchat.

She said: "Millie teases me. I'm like the old grandma. 'Snack chat? Give me a piece of that!' I'm like the confused older person [on the set]."

And the 'Beetlejuice' star admits she's glad she started out as a young actress without the pressures of social media, as she doesn't know how young girls such as Millie keep up with the "massive exposure".

She added: "I'm grateful that I got to start at the time I did. As much as I love it, I don't know if I would even have become an actor [if I was starting out now]. I wouldn't know how to [handle it]. I do worry about the massive exposure at that age."

-Bang! Showbiz