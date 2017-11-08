Reformed rock act A Perfect Circle has angered fans with a super strict camera policy that saw 60 of them ejected from a venue.

The band, fronted by Tool singer Maynard James Keenan, was performing in Reading, Pennsylvania and had a strict "no cameras or photos" policy in place.

But rather than ask fans to put their cameras away, the band reportedly had security ejecting fans from the venue if they broke the rule.

The five-piece released three albums in the early 2000s but recently reunited and plan to release a fourth in 2018.

They're currently on tour, but an extremely strict no camera policy is in effect at their shows.

A sign reading "no cameras or photos ... it will result in ejection" was placed on the back of every seat in their Reading show at Stantander Arena.

NME reported 60 fans were ejected from the show with a stadium spokesperson saying: "This was 110 percent the band's policy... it's not a new policy."

Fans were furious, with one taking to Facebook to say: "I was thrown out by six Reading police officers for taking pictures. No warning, they blamed the band.

"Never in 35 years of concert going have I have been treated so poorly. I won't be back."

Other bands known to ask fans not to use cameras at shows include Savages, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Wilco.