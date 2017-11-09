Country star Keith Urban will debut a new song at the Country Music Association Awards inspired by the allegations of sexual assault and harassment hurled against Harvey Weinstein.

BMI country songwriter of the year Ross Copperman said that the widening sexual harassment crisis that has developed after multiple women accused the top producer and film executive inspired him to write a song and record it with Urban.

"We actually wrote a song three weeks ago called Female," Copperman said during the red carpet for the annual BMI Country Awards.

"It's from the Weinstein announcement. We're in a room and we're like, 'What can we do about this?' And that's the one thing we can do is write songs."

Harvey Weinstein. Photo/AP Harvey Weinstein. Photo/AP

Urban, who was honoured by BMI for his philanthropy, said the song was so important that he immediately recorded it.

"I think it's just time for a recalibrating of the past, you know? Things have been a certain way for a long, long time, and I think you're seeing a turning of the tide for that," Urban said.

"This song just spoke to me. I just wanted to get in and record it right away."

Feedback has not been kind so far.

I'm taking one for the team and listening to Keith Urban's new song "Female" so you don't have to and y'all, it hurts — Jeanna Kadlec (@jeannakadlec) November 8, 2017

After much analysis and deliberation, the jury has unanimously concluded that on the charge of being The Worst, Keith Urban's "Female" is guilty on all counts. — Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) November 8, 2017

Keith Urban's "Weinstein-inspired" ode to women "Female" is the "We Didn't Start the Fire" of absolutely atrocious takes. pic.twitter.com/CuCuP493wB — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) November 8, 2017

The lyrics of Keith Urban's new song "Female," which he wrote because of Harvey Weinstein, are really something elsehttps://t.co/7BwItDE5ot pic.twitter.com/nvWQBCjkk2 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 8, 2017

However, one listener was a little more positive.

@richardmarx did you hear Keith Urban’s new single, “Female?” WOW! So good! — Joe Bachman (@joebachman) November 8, 2017



Urban, who is married to actress Nicole Kidman, said as a father and a husband, the topic has struck him.

"I am surrounded by females in my life. I grew up in a house with boys, no sisters. Now I am in a house that's all girls.

"So this song speaks to me on a lot of levels," he said.