Britney Spears has decided to branch out into painting and has just sold her first artwork.

Spears' painting was auctioned off as part of a fundraiser for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

A charitable soul with deep pockets paid $10,000 for Spears' flowers.

Robin Leach auctioned the artwork to himself.

It's #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to ... himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas A post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

"I'm so proud to call Vegas my second home and I'm pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show," the artist herself said at the fundraiser.

"The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it's in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity - I love you Vegas."