Marlon Williams is kicking off his completely sold-out New Zealand tour tonight and to celebrate, he's just announced another tour for next year.

The Kiwi crooner is set to release his sophomore album Make Way For Love on February 16 and he'll tour off the back of it, hitting the road next May.

Williams is well-known for his distinctive voice, but his upcoming album will see him explore songwriting more as he sings about heartbreak following a recent breakup.

He released the album's lead single this morning, "Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore", a duet with Aldous Harding which was recorded via a late-night, long-distance phone call.

The album was made with producer Noah Georgeson and Williams' backing band, The Yarra Benders in California, following several weeks of pre-production in his native Lyttelton with regular collaborator Ben Edwards.

The final result marks a move away from the country sound Williams is known for as he incorporates strings, piano ballads and some "rollicking guitar".

Following a massive world tour early next year, Williams will return home to play shows in Wellington, Dunedin, Christchurch and Auckland from May 19 to 25.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at midday, November 14, with a Ticketmaster Members presale starting midday, November 13.