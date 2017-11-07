Jane Seymour stopped working for a year after she was sexually harassed by a "major producer" in the early days of her career.

The 'Live and Let Die' star has recalled how the unnamed producer put his hand on her thigh after discussing what parts he could offer her in big movies and the boldness of it left her feeling she was unable to work for the next 12 months.

Jane was invited to the producer's house to discuss a particular movie role, which the filmmaker told her she was perfect for.

Recalling what happened next, she explained to Sky News' Sunrise programme: "He said, 'I've done my bit and now it's your turn to do your bit' ... 'No, no, you know what you have to do.'

"And I'm going, 'No I don't.' And he put his hand on my thigh, way up high. Being British, I crossed my legs and scooted down the couch until I had no couch left. I had no option but to stand up and say, 'Please get me home'.

"[He threatened her, telling her:] 'If you ever tell anyone that this happened or that you were even here in my house ... You have to lie. The old, 'You'll never work in this town again.' He had that power."

The accusation Jane has made against an unnamed producer follows a number of allegations made against Hollywood stars including producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey and director Brett Ratner.

Weinstein has been accused of sexually assaulting over 50 women over a 30 year period whilst actor Anthony Rapp has claimed Spacey - who has also been accused of other sexual misconduct - made sexual advances towards him when he was just 14-years-old.

Ratner has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women including actress Olivia Munn.

